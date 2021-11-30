NiZ Plum Atom 66/68/84 35g

No Products in the Cart
The NiZ Plum Atom 66/68/84 combines the silent operation of a rubber dome keyboard with the reliability and tactility of a mechanical keyboard. The construction consists of a rubber dome that houses a slider, over which is a coiled spring and a printed circuit board. 35 g pressure switches gives you a gentle feeling, mechanical players can add 10g spring to increase the percussion.
If you want to adjust the layout, feel free: It’ s programmable and macro-compatible as well. Each key can be macro defined and individually customized. Built with the latest USB-C connection, it’s fast and efficient.
Trigger keys of the newest versions of the keyboard can be switched back and forth between 2mm and 3mm. In order to make the keyboard stable and reliable, NLZ integrates this function into the programming software, hiding the five level 0.1mm fine-tuning file, After adjusting the trigger key, the firmware will be written and the reboot will still exist to avoid the trouble of reset.
Outfitted with durable PBT keycaps, the board is durable and resistant to the oils that build up from your fingertips over time. Two stage support leg structure and high damping anti-skid pad. Key line separation structure, three - way outlet groove cable through the place of fillet treatment, to prevent scratch cable.
ach of our products come with a 1 year warranty to guarantee your satisfaction and the quality of our products. We want you to feel confident knowing that your new keyboard will last a long time. Please feel free to contact us anytime and we promise a reply within 24-hours.